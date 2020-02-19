Third nationwide maritime robot competition to take place this autumn in Vladivostok

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The third Aquarobotech maritime robot developer competition will take place this autumn in Vladivostok, says Perspective Research Fund, the competition organizer.
"The third nationwide maritime robot competition Aquarobotech 2020 would take place in August-September in Vladivostok. Today, the Military and Industrial Commission has approved the competition plan," the Fund said.
The Aquarobotech would be a part of the scientific conference "Perspectives of water-based robot systems development." Applications will be open shortly.
The first stage is to take place between August 18 and 23 in the open water of the Amur Bay. It will encompass teams of security agencies and developers of crewless boats and remote-controlled and autonomous underwater devices.
The second stage is due on September 22-26, and will determine the leader among Russian institutes. The venue is the Nevelskoy Maritime State University basin.
The Aquarobotech competition has been held annually since 2018 by the Perspective Research Fund in association with the Board of the Military-Industrial Commission, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Defense, Emergencies Ministry, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Education and Science and a number of other institutions.