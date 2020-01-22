Belarus, Russia ready to enhance space cooperation, says envoy

MINSK, January 22. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus have significant potential for expanding cooperation in the space sphere and implementing new high-technology projects, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev told TASS on Wednesday.

"Russia’s proposals to create joint ventures, namely those related to remote sensing of the Earth and deep space research based on the science and industrial potential accumulated by Belarus are of great importance in the long-term," the Russian diplomat noted.

Mezentsev considers the joint potential of both states "an important factor that demonstrates the commitment to learn from each other’s experience, use it as the basis and use the partner’s best features." The Russian ambassador noted that during the visit of Russian state corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin to Minsk, "agreements with the Belarusian president were reached to determine new stages of real enhancement of cooperation between Russian and Belarusian partners." "This is an example of these integration efforts, whose scale and depth we can feel today," Mezentsev said.

The Russian ambassador is confident that the Russian-Belarusian joint experience of cooperation in the space sphere will be welcomed by their partners from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Commonwealth of the Independent States (CIS). According to Mezentsev, this matter was raised during the first session of the CIS Interstate Council for Outer Space, which took place in Minsk on Wednesday. "I am confident that the session of the [CIS] Interstate Council for Outer Space is an important page of professional and practical cooperation between CIS states, which consider this cooperation beneficial for their national economies," the Russian diplomat stated.

The CIS Interstate Council for Outer Space was established with the aim to coordinate activity within the framework of implementing the agreement on organizing joint activity of CIS states in the sphere of space research and use of space with peaceful aims, signed on November 2, 2018 in Kazakhstan. The first session of the Interstate Council was attended by space industry chiefs of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, representatives of CIS Executive Committee and the Eurasian Economic Union. The council is headed by Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Vladimir Gusakov.