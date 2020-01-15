Alibaba plans to plant salt-tolerant rice in China

HAIKOU, January 15. /TASS/. The agricultural division of China's Internet giant Alibaba and a group of Hainan-based scientists, led by Academician Yuan Longping, have signed a cooperation agreement to grow hybrid salt-tolerant rice. According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, within three years they intend to plant 14,000 hectares of this crop and in 10 years — to bring this indicator to 7 million hectares.

"According to an agreement between Yuan Longping's team and the Alibaba Digital Agriculture Division, the two sides will cooperate in the creation of salt-tolerant rice plantations with a total area of ​​200,000 mu within three years [Chinese land area measure, equals about 0.07 ha — TASS] in Hingan in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region," the newspaper writes. According to the news publication, this project will double the farmers' income, as well as tackle hunger and malnutrition in poor areas.

Moreover, the parties aim to bring the total area of ​​land sown with this type of rice in China to 7 million hectares within the next 10 years. At the same time, scientists will be responsible for the cultivation and improvement of the crop, as well as its growth, while Alibaba will have to build a supply chain for these plantations and set up the necessary infrastructure for the delivery and sale of products.

"This year we plan to increase the yield to 20 tonnes of rice per ha, which is about 1350 kg per mu," said Yuan Longping. "The maximum yield of seasalt rice amounted to 800 kg, which exceeded our expectations. According to our previous estimates, the yield of salt-tolerant rice was meant to be no more than 300 kg per mu," he said. According to the scientist, about 142.900 yuan (about $ 20.600) will be required to sow one hectare of salt-tolerant rice. However, after that, no additional investment in improving soil conditions will be required for 10 years.

"Seasalt Rice"

Over the years, Academician Yuan Longping has been leading a project to develop a salt-tolerant culture, also dubbed seasalt rice. Although, this unofficial name is not exactly correct, since the plant is not cultivated directly in sea water. Such rice emerges and survives in the salt marsh - the soil, the top layer of which is characterized by the presence of easily soluble salts. To date, rice bred by scientists is able to survive at a salt concentration in ambient water of up to 1.2%, when most plants die.

Currently, the academician's group has set up several plantations in Inner Mongolia, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Qingdao and Hainan provinces. What is more, scientists organized an experimental base in the north-eastern Chinese province of Heilongjiang, bordering Russia. In Teli County experts conduct experiments to increase the survival and yield of a new crop in cold climate.

The total area of ​​salt marshes in China amounts to about 56 million hectares: they are mainly located in the northwest, north and northeast of China, and in coastal areas. According to scientists, part of these soils can be gradually returned to circulation by cultivation of salt-tolerant rice. 1, 000 mu (about 70 ha) were sown in Hingan (the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia), the average yield per mu was 508.8 kg of rice. Soil acidity (pH) there comes close to 9, and the amount of salt exceeds 0.6%, thus, even ordinary grass has a difficulty growing in such soil.