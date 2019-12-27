Hainan to kick off work on building international aerospace town in early 2020

HAIKOU, December 27. /TASS/. The authorities of the city of Wenchang, where one of China's spaceports is located, will begin construction of an international aerospace-oriented city in 2020, the Hainan Daily reported.

According to the news outlet, the object will occupy more than 12 square kilometers. The project will be supervised by a specially created department — an Office for Control over the construction of the international aerospace-oriented city in Wenchang. Simultaneously the authorties will begin to improve the adjacent town's infrastructure where they plan to better education, medical services, culture and sports, and to increase the quality of commercial services.

"During the first stage the Platform for constructing an aerospace-oriented city will be mostly responsible for the process. The company will draw investments, work on financial risks, as well as supervise the use of land resources, construction of state infrastructure objects and implementation of projects on creating the city's image, managing the stocks and commercial projects".

According to the authorities, ten contracts were signed with hi-tech companies expected to take part in project, they are also negotiating with 20 more enterprises.

China is actively developing its space program, working on meteorology, telecommunications and satellites, as well as technologies for Moon observation. The Chinese scientists are also implementing a project on asteroid and Mars research.