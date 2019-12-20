Boeing to return Starliner to Earth within 48 hours after faulty insertion in orbit

NEW YORK. December 20. /TASS/. The US Boeing Corporation plans to return its Starliner spacecraft to Earth within 48 hours after its faulty insertion in orbit, Boeing Vice-President Jim Chilton said on Friday.

"The orbit we're in today - we chose it because it allows us to return to White Sands [the proving ground in the US state of New Mexico] in 48 hours," Boeing quoted the vice-president as saying on its Twitter.

The US Boeing Company, which has developed the Starliner spacecraft, announced earlier on Friday that the capsule was inserted in orbit in an off-nominal mode. NASA Chief James Bridenstine said that the Starliner was "in a stable orbit." According to Bridenstine, "the Starliner capsule itself missed a planned engine burn to put it in its target orbit" en route to the International Space Station.

Bridenstine later said that specialists had switched on the spacecraft’s thrusters and were elevating its orbit.

The new US spacecraft Starliner developed by Boeing was launched for the first time in its uncrewed version to the orbital outpost on Friday. The spacecraft lifted off from the US Air Force station on Cape Canaveral in Florida atop an Atlas V carrier rocket.

The Starliner spacecraft is intended to eventually carry NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.