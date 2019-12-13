Russia, Hungary may stage joint experiments onboard ISS

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russia and Hungary may carry out joint experiments onboard the International Space Station (ISS), Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos said on Friday after Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin’s meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Ambassador to Russia Norbert Konkoly.

"Special attention was focused on issues of cooperation in the area of manned space flights: training and a flight to the ISS of a Hungarian cosmonaut, and possible organization of joint Russian-Hungarian experiments onboard the ISS," Roscosmos said.

Apart from that, the sides looked at organizing another meeting on space projects in Russia in January 2020.