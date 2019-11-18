Saudi Arabia displays interest in Russian counter-drone systems

"At the requests of Saudi partners, the Russian side numerously held such technical presentations of counter-UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] systems. The partners are currently set to make a decision on this issue," the defense agency said.

DUBAI, November 18. /TASS/. Russia held technical presentations of its latest counter-drone systems at the request of Saudi Arabia, the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation told TASS at the 16th Dubai Airshow-2019 international exhibition on Monday.

Head of Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec Sergei Chemezov said at the Dubai Airshow 2019 earlier on Monday that Saudi Arabia might show interest in Russian-made electronic warfare and air defense systems after a drone attack on its oil facilities in September.

The Dubai Airshow 2019 runs in Dubai (the United Arab Emirates) on November 17-21. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport acts as the organizer of the integrated Russian exposition on a total area of over 750 square meters.

Apart from the state hi-tech corporation Rostec and Rosoboronexport, eight leading Russian defense manufacturers will feature their armament and military hardware at the Dubai air show, including the United Aircraft Corporation, the Russian Helicopters rotorcraft producer, the United Engine-Making Corporation, the High-Precision Weapons Research and Production Association, the Almaz-Antey Group, the Shvabe Holding Company and other entities.