Scientists discover 11 new kinds of tropical plants on Hainan

HAIKOU, November 17. /TASS/. Scientists at the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences (CATAS) discovered 11 new kinds of tropical plants on the Island of Hainan, the organization reported on its official webpage.

"The results of our research allowed us to add new valuable data about Hainan's flora, and besides, this knowledge is very important for biology in general," said CATAS Deputy President Liu Guodao. According to him, the discoveries made by scientists "are especially valuable, given the insufficient attention that has been paid in China to the study of the sedge family so far."

Among the plants discovered there are five of those belonging to the sedge family, two representatives of pepper, three species of orchids and one hediotis. Five of plant types were named after the places where they were discovered.

Local experts believe that in the future, new types of plants completely unknown to science will highly likely be discovered on Hainan. "The most serious measures must be taken to ensure that the conditions for biological diversity on the island are constantly improved, in accordance with the goals to develop a pilot zone and a free trade port on Hainan," the provincial deputy governor Liu Pingzhi said.