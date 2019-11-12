Putin ratifies Russia-CERN cooperation agreement

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on the ratification of the cooperation agreement between Russia and the European Organization for Nuclear Research, known as CERN, and a protocol to it. The document was posted on the official website of legal information on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed in Geneva on April 16, 2019 to upgrade the existing cooperation format between Russia and CERN. The agreement provides for Russia’s wider participation in the organization’s activities and CERN’s participation in projects in Russia. It also regulates issues of the rights to intellectual property and some other outstanding matters that were beyond the scope of the previous agreement of 1993.

Established in 1954, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, or CERN, is a European scientific organization focusing on fundamental research in the sphere of particle physics. Headquartered in Geneva, the organization now has 23 member states. Russia holds the observer status.