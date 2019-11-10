Applications for participation in SIRIUS experiment to start next week

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Applications from volunteers desirous of taking part in the 240-day SIRIUS isolation experience starting at the turn of 2020 will begin next week, chief project manager Mark Belakovsky told TASS.

"We have not yet formally announced a broad recruitment of volunteers and will inform the public about holding it [the experiment - TASS] next week," Belakovsky said.

The SIRIUS (Scientific International Research in Unique Terrestrial Station) project is implemented by the Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences jointly with NASA and in cooperation with partners from Germany, France, Italy and other countries.

The project provides for a series of isolation experiments with the duration of four, eight and 12 months within five years. The four-month experimented ended on July 17 of this year.