Putin to speak at AI forum on November 9

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at the Artificial Intelligence (AI) forum and have an international telephone talk on Saturday, press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"The President will have several working meetings tomorrow; he considered necessary to definitely address participants in the artificial intelligence conference currently held in Moscow," Peskov said. Putin "pays much attention to artificial intelligence matters; certain decisions were taken on those dealing with and being the driving force in terms of artificial intelligence activities," he added.

The Artificial Intelligence Journey (AI Journey) forum is held in Moscow on November 8-9. Its participants will discuss in particular implementation of the National Artificial Intelligence Development Strategy approved by President Vladimir Putin.

"An international telephone conversation of the President is also scheduled for tomorrow," Peskov said, without giving details of the partner in the conversation.