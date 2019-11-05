Scientists introduce forest data collection system to analyze climate change

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. An international group of researchers which consists of scientists from the Siberian Federal University developed a universal system of collecting data on the planet's flora. It will allow to predict the effects of climate change such as insect migration and fires, a co-author of the study, director of the Institute of Forest Technology (ILT) at Reshetnev Siberian State University of Science and Technology, leading researcher at the Laboratory of Biogeochemistry of Ecosystems of Siberian Federal University Sergey Verkhovets told TASS.

A large-scale scientific project is aimed at creating one protocol for examining all types of phytomass (trees, shrubs, grass, lichens, etc.) to supplement the existing digital map of forests' condition with new, more accurate data. It was supported by representatives of 80 scientific organizations from different countries, 143 scientists took part in the study. The results of the study were published in the Nature journal.

“A unified methodological data collection system is necessary as the principles of analyzing the state of flora often differ among various scientific groups, which does not allow us to create an accurate map of the phytomass on a planetary scale and to monitor changes in individual regions. Creating a unified data collection protocol would solve not only that: With the introduction of new tools for researching forests, including ultrasonic altimeters, laser surveys of the studied areas, — we study the data on forests in detail, which allows to record and predict even minor changes," the scientist said.

Earlier methods of collecting data on forests included satellite footage and "manual" exploration of certain areas using a tape measure and a caliper. These tools did not allow to receive such data as the exact height of a tree - an important parameter for assessing its state and potential growth. Modern tools, the use of which implies a unified protocol developed by scientists, will allow not only to detalize the characteristics of phytomass, but also reduce labor during the research.

“For example, we can conduct a circular laser footage of the site, capturing all the parameters within three minutes, and having returned to the same place in five years, we can repeat the study and record the slightest changes. For example, reducing the width of the tree’s crown is a characteristic which cannot be analyzed today, but it can tell a lot about the state of the forest. Climatic changes affect the growth and death of forests, the distribution of insect pests and fungi. By supplementing the existing digital map of the state of itomass we will be able to clarify the extent of these changes and anticipate them in the future, "explained Verkhovets.

Siberian Federal University and Reshetnev Siberian State University of Science and Technology scientists added the results of 15 scientific expeditions conducted in the Yenisei region of Siberia over the past decade to the digital map, and intend to update the information on phytomass every five years.