Screens of smartphones and TVs to become more colorful due to new luminous material

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Scientists from Russia and China created material with an "ideal" green glow that can improve the color quality of TV and smartphone screens, making the picture more natural and saturated, the press service of the Siberian Federal University (SFU) with reference to a publication in the scientific journal Journal of Materials Chemistry said.

"A group of scientists from the Siberian Federal University, Beijing University of Science and Technology and South China University of Technology received a rare-earth silicate phosphor with exceptional properties. It produces an almost monochrome green color, which could be called 'perfect green'. Scientists assume this material will allow to improve the color rendition of the screens of all modern gadgets — especially TVs. The discovery will also help to improve new generation LED lamps", the university press service told TASS.

Phosphor is a substance (natural or artificially created) that can convert absorbed energy into light emission. The new material, obtained with the participation of Siberian Federal University researchers, emits a steady green glow, which does not change due to temperature fluctuations and the effects of components used in electronics. Unlike the phosphors currently used in the production of video equipment, this material is several times cheaper, which will reduce the cost of TV sets, and with the development of technology and other devices — smartphones and LEDs.

“In the TV technology, as we know, colors are obtained by a combination of three monochromatic colors — green, red and blue. If we use pure green, the picture will automatically become more perfect, more pleasant for the eye — people will watch their favorite shows with great pleasure and less stress. When using our material for backlighting LCD screens, we get a very vibrant picture, more saturated", co-author of the study, associate professor of the Department of Solid State Physics and Nanotechnology at Siberian Federal University, senior scientist at the Kirensky Institute of Physics Maxim Molokeevwas quoted as saying.

Scientists continue testing the material received in the laboratory.