Chinese zoologists begin breeding penguins in artificial conditions on Hainan

HAIKOU, October 31./TASS/. Chinese zoologists began to breed penguins in artificial conditions in Hainan's Sanya, www.hinews.cn reported.

According to the news outlet, one of the first chicks born on the tropical island has already turned two months old. The penguin is moving on its own and is feeling great. During the pilot project, one of the penguin females brought to Hainan from the city of Dalian (northeast China) in 2018 laid four eggs, however, only one chick hatched and survived.

Since the climate on the island differs from the usual suitable conditions for penguins, the egg was stored for more than 40 days in a special bird incubator with the necessary temperature and humidity level. Due to the specialists' efforts, the penguin born on Hainan weighs more than 3 kg.

Despite the fact that the penguin was able to hatch only with the specialists' assistance, the Chinese zoologists believe that in the future they will be able to breed quite a big number of the penguins' offspring, which could adapt to the island’s natural fauna and enrich it.

Penguins are considered aquatic flightless birds, which have about 20 species. They mainly inhabit Antarctica and the temperate zone of the Southern Hemisphere, including some areas on South Africa's coast. According to the Chinese ornithologists' studies, penguins appeared in the Antarctic latitudes at least 14,600 years ago.