Scientists discover molecular sensor for diagnosing heavy diseases

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Siberian Federal University (SFU, Krasnoyarsk) scientists and an international group of researchers have discovered structural features of the luminous substance fluorescein, which will make it possible to create a molecular sensor on its basis for high-precision diagnosis of diseases, the co-author of the study, professor of the basic Department of photonics and laser technologies at the Siberian Federal University Evgenia Slyusareva told TASS on Tuesday.

When light is directed at molecules of the organic dye fluorescein they emit a bright greenish glow, seen easily under a microscope, and therefore they are used as “luminous agents” for studying living biological systems. The authors of the study revealed the properties of the dye, which will enable them to create a highly sensitive molecular sensor based on it. It can be inserted into a person's body to accurately measure the level of acidity when diagnosing diseases of the digestive tract. Acidity calculation can also be used in the early diagnosis of cancer and Alzheimer's disease.

By using various methods of spectroscopy and mathematical calculations, the scientists analyzed the processes occurring for several nanoseconds between the organic dye molecule absorbing the light pointed at it and the start of the glowing. The mechanism is dubbed photo-induced proton transfer in an excited state. The new data allowed the researchers to have a further understanding of the mechanisms with the help of which the unique sensor can be created.

“The proton transfer affecting the luminosity and wavelength, is not only the interaction of a molecule of a fluorescein substance with its environment (water molecules as a solvent). There are also 'dark' processes that have not been studied in detail, however, they are obviously an important part of the fluorescein's lifespan. By studying these mechanisms, a dye-based sensitive molecular sensor, responsive to the environment. All optical sensors and fluorescein in particular operate like that," said Slyusareva.

Representatives of the Kirensky Institute of Physics (Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences), the University of Nevada (Reno, US) and the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (Tsukuba, Japan) took part in the research. The results of the study are published in Dyes and Pigments journal.