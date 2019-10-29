Russia, Belarus embark on new hi-tech projects

MINSK, October 29. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus are formulating new scientific and technical programs in the sphere of high technologies in the Union State, Chairman of the State Committee for Science and Technologies of Belarus Alexander Shumilin said at the plenary session of the Forum of Draft Programs of the Union State of Belarus and Russia and the eighth Forum of Engineering and Technical Higher Educational Institutions.

"These are mainly programs linked to the introduction of mobile fiber-optic locators, sensor systems for prevention of natural and industrial disasters, the design and production of microchips and technologies for high-yielding agriculture and food industry targeted at improving public health. There are also developments in the sphere of additive technologies and the manufacture of modern industrial and domestic 3D printers for medical matters," the press service of the State Committee for Science and Technologies quoted him as saying.

He noted that Belarus and Russia paid special attention to cultivating digital technologies in education, economics and management. Apart from the "Digital University," the development of a project to create the "Digital Enterprise," under which plans are in store to create intellectual automated systems for supporting the life cycle of electronic items, has begun.

This year Belarusian and Russian scientists are already working on seven scientific and technical programs of the Union State. They are associated with developments in the space sector, automotive components, nanomaterials, hydrometeorological safety, medicine and genomic technologies, the committee’s head noted.

The eighth Forum of the Engineering and Technical Higher Educational Institutions is being held at the Belarusian National Technical University from October 28 to November 1. Its goal is the creation of a platform between universities for implementing Belarusian-Russian integrational cooperation along priority areas of scientific and technological development. More than 150 scientists and experts from the Union State’s higher educational institutions annually take part in the forum’s events.