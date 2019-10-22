Urals hi-tech firm unveils Robocop at Interpolitex security exhibition

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The Perm-based company engaged in the production of Promobot service robots has presented a robotic policeman at the 23rd Interpolitex international security exhibition in Moscow, the company’s press office told TASS on Tuesday.

"The robotic policeman can scan fingerprints and identify the faces of individuals, including criminals on a wanted list, communicate with people and move autonomously, avoiding obstacles," the press office said in a statement.

"The new robotic policeman will help police and, upon an inquiry, the android will be able to scan fingerprints and provide accessible information on an individual, if this particular person is in the Interior Ministry’s database, which will make the identification process easier and quicker," the statement says.

If an identified person corresponds to the individual from the database of individuals on the wanted list, the robot will provide background information on the person’s name, the time and the place of finding the individual, Promobot Director for Development and Co-Founder Oleg Kivokurtsev said.

"Robots may not carry out operations on their own so far and that is why our robot will become a police assistant at crowed places: in airports, in the subway and at mass events," he said.

The android will help police quickly enter offenders into the Interior Ministry’s database: the robot is equipped with passport and fingerprint scanners and a photo camera. This will help enter all types of data on an individual within seconds.

Promobot was established in Perm in the Urals in 2015. This is the largest producer of autonomous service robots in Russia, Northern and Eastern Europe. Promobots are operational in more than 30 countries as administrators, promoters, guides and doorkeepers, replacing or supplementing humans. The company produces and develops all its products in Russia.

The 23rd International State Security Exhibition "Interpolitex-2019’ will run at the VDNKh All-Russian Exhibition Center in Moscow on October 22-25. The security exhibition has been organized by the Interior Ministry, the FSB and the National Guard of Russia. The exhibition has brought together over 350 companies that are demonstrating modern security systems and devices. This year, the exhibition is devoted to the digitalization of law-enforcement agencies and the Russian Interior Ministry’s Digipol technical development concept.