Scientists searching for the origins of lime leaf miner by studying ancient herbarium

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. A group of scientists from the Siberian Federal University (SFU, Krasnoyarsk) and the V.N. Sukachev Insitute of the Forest (Russian Academy of Sciences) will try to determine the origins of the lime leaf miner (Gracillariidae) and its area of habitat in Russia and Asia by studying the insects found in ancient herbarium collections. The results of the study will allow to restore the history of the pest spread in Eurasia and calculate the factors holding back its development, the university’s press service said on Thursday.

The scientists dedicated their research to the lime leaf miner moth, which has now spread widely throughout Eurasia, presumably, from East Asia. It is dubbed "mining" because its larvae develop in "mines" — the areas they gnaw inside a leaf. Over the past three decades, the insect has spread rapidly from east to west, causing damage to lime trees. The researchers studied two herbarium collections from Vladivostok, and by using the selection of moth samples from mines on dried leaves, they are preparing to determine the boundaries of the primary range of the insect.

“By using historical herbarium collections, we intend to find out what's the origin of the insect, and which East Asia's countries made the greatest contribution to the moth's spread to the west. <...> Knowing the insect’s 'homeland' and having explored the factors containing the development of the insect in its native habitat, we’ll get closer to understanding what may become a key in curbing the pest population in the regions of its expansion,” senior researcher at the SFU Institute of Ecology and Geography and the V.N. Sukachev Insitute of the Forest Natalia Kirichenko, was quoted as saying by the university's press service.

Researchers have discovered that this type of moth had been initially more widespread in the Far East than it is commonly believed: traces of lime tree leaf miners were found in the Amur Region, the Jewish Autonomous District, Primorsky and Khabarovsk Regions.

"The insect's traces were discovered in the Far East long before the species was described as new to science. The species was discovered and described in Japan in 1963. The earliest finding in the herbarium we examined dates back to 1936 — we found both a mine and a moth larvae in it," noted Natalya Kirichenko.

The authors intend to conduct a series of studies to better understand the genetic characteristics that allow to determine the ways lime leaf miners spread from the Eurasian continent's east to west. Not only Japan and Korea, but also China are being considered the origins of this moth.

Researchers from the Federal Scientific Center for Biodiversity of Terrestrial Biota of East Asia, Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Far Eastern Federal University, National Institute for Agricultural Research of France (INRA, France) and the Institute of Insect Biology at the University of Tours (France) also participated in the study.