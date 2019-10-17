New technique in Siberia’s topsoil analysis to assess humans’ role in wildfires

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Siberian Federal University researchers will study what impact the developing civilization has on the situation with fires in the Krasnoyarsk Region by analyzing centuries-old peat bogs. The data will allow to predict threats the nature is facing from anthropogenic impact more accurately, as well as climate change and natural disasters, Associate Professor of the Department of Ecology and Nature Management of the Institute of Ecology and Geography of Siberian Federal University Anna Grenaderova told TASS on Wednesday.

Scientists have been studying peat bogs in the Krasnoyarsk Region for more than a hundred years, getting unique data from these natural archives about the climate that existed in Yenisei Siberia many centuries ago. The age of the oldest swamps in the taiga part of the region reaches 9,000 years. Scientists are studying peat deposits in the Western and Eastern Sayan to collect information that will help forecast environmental risks from possible natural disasters and climate change.

“We are currently developing a new method of microscopic fragments of charcoal fixation in peat deposits, which will help us reconstruct the intensity and frequency of fires in the region. This is necessary to understand whether there were less massive fires in taiga when a person had not yet had a significant impact on nature or fires are an inevitable 'companion' of taiga landscapes,” said Anna Grenaderova.

In order to do so, scientists conduct a thorough peat analysis. By studying its composition, they recreate the vegetation cover in a swamp and dry lands surrounding it, and receive relevant data on temperatures and humidity from the remains of the fauna (mosquito larvae, mollusk shells). The authors of the study plan to get the first results in the second half of 2020. Their work was supported financially by the Russian Foundation for Basic Research.

The School of Ecology and Geography of Siberian Federal University is part of the British-Russian research group DIMA (Developing Innovative Multiproxy Approaches for Siberia and the Russian Far East), its main aim is to create a consortium of Russian and British laboratories studying the changing environment and climate of the Holocene era (a period from 10 millennium BC to the present). DIMA's professional association includes seven UK universities and 16 Russian scientific and educational organizations.

Anna Grenaderova and Alexandra Rodionova, teachers of the Department of Ecology and Nature Management of the Institute of Ecology and Environmental Sciences at SFU, took part in a scientific seminar in Southampton in September 2019, where modern approaches to the reconstruction of paleo environment were discussed.