Northern Fleet’s hydrographers return from Arctic voyage

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s Gorizont hydrographic vessel returned home from an expedition to the Arctic Ocean's seas, which continued for over two months, the fleet’s spokesman Vadim Serga told reporters on Saturday.

"The hydrographers’ another Arctic voyage continued for 65 days, over which the vessel covered a distance of 9,500 nautical miles," he said.

During the voyage to the Barents, Kara, East Siberian and Laptev seas, the expedition participants conducted a vast range of hydrographic works in earlier unexplored areas; they studied coastlines of islands and the bottom topography, parameters of the aquatic environment and various geo-physics fields, he continued. Thus, they have cut the Arctic seas’ "blank," or unstudied area, by 4,200 square kilometers.

The expedition made complex tests of radio navigation satellite systems and went ashore a few Arctic islands on Novaya Zemlya and in the East Siberian Sea. They made maps of the island, which a few years earlier school students had found on satellite pictures.

In 2019, the Northern Fleet’s hydrographers went to expeditions on board the Vizir research vessel and the Altai rescue tugboat. Each of the voyages lasted six to eight weeks. In 2020, the Northern Fleet will focus on detailed studies in the Barents Sea.