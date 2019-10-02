Scientists discover a way to manage nanogrids defects

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The Siberian Federal University (SFU) scientists, together with colleagues from Russia, Sweden and the US, studied the defects that occurs in arrays of silicon nanoparticles (nanogrids) and made recommendations for further research. The results obtained by the scientists will help in creating devices of the future — lasers, compact wave guides, optical storage and logical devices and displays, the press service of the Siberian Federal University reported.

In their research the scientists focused on such a phenomenon as resonance — a concurrence of the frequency of one oscillation with another, resulting in a sharp increase in the intensity of the oscillations. All modern optical devices, television, radio work due to this phenomenon, but scientists assume that the scope of using resonance is becoming much wider.

"SFU scientists, together with their colleagues, studied the phenomenon of collective lattice resonance occurring in the optical spectrum of structured arrays of silicon nanoparticles. Researchers have modeled several possible defects that might occur when these arrays are produced, and suggested possible methods of saving materials for the production of nanoparticles and simplifying the synthesis technologies", the statement reads.

The discovery

According to the head of the reaesrch, professor of Siberian Federal University Sergei Karpov, various periodic structures can be built from nanoparticles. If the wavelength or the structure's period is changed, all particles can reach an excited state at the same time causing resonance. This effect can be used, for instance, to create highly sensitive sensors.

What is more, it is believed that each particle in the lattice should have its own fixed position, the particles themselves must be identical, otherwise the desired effect cannot be achieved. In the new study the scientists decided to check what will happen if they do not stick to that rule. The researchers studied three types of defects that can occur in such nanogrids.

It turned out that if one significantly changes the position of the particles in the lattice relative to each other (in their period), either electrical or magnetic connection will be disrupted. If one changes the particle's size — for example, significantly increases or reduces the nanoparticles — only the magnetic connection will change. The most unexpected discovery is that if one randomly “knocks out” a significant amount of nanoparticles (up to 84%), the nanogrid will still “be working” and creating the necessary resonance.

The authors of the study suggest that the results will help in the creation of dielectric photonic devices of the future — lasers, compact wave guides with lower losses compared to conventional fibers, optical memory and logic devices and displays.