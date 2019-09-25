Russia’s Soyuz MS-15 with three crew members on board docks with ISS

BAIKONUR /Kazakhstan/, September 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Soyuz MS-15 manned spacecraft with three crew members on board docked in an automated mode on Wednesday with the Zvezda module of the International Space Station.

"Approach successful, lock-on successful," a commentator of the Russian Mission Control Center said during a live broadcast of the docking, aired by Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos.

The spacecraft docked with the orbital outpost three minutes ahead of schedule. It delivered members of the ISS Expedition 61/62 - Russia’s cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and NASA’s Jessica Meir, as well as the United Arab Emirates’ first astronaut Hazza al-Mansouri.

The Soyuz MS-15 journey was carried out under the six-hour scheme. Now the crew members are to make sure that everything is hermetically sealed, and after that pressure on board the station and the spacecraft will be equalized. After that, hatches will be open, and Skripochka, Meir and al-Mansouri will be able to enter the station.

The Soyuz-FG carrier rocket was launched on Wednesday from Baikonur’s Launch Pad 1 (Gagarin’s start) at 16:57 Moscow time. The ISS Expedition 61/62 is to carry out more than 50 scientific experiments.

It was the 70th and last launch of the Soyuz-FG rocket, equipped with the analogous control system of Ukrainian manufacture. From now on all Soyuz spacecraft will be put in space with Soyuz-2.1a rockets having a Russian-made digital control system.