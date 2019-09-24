Northern Fleet’s hydrographic vessel wraps up studies in Barents Sea

MURMANSK, September 24. /TASS/. The Vizir hydrographic vessel completed scientific research in the Barents Sea’s waters, the Northern Fleet’s press service said on Monday.

"Tomorrow, the vessel will arrive in Mishukovo — its base in the Kola Bay," the press service said.

During the voyage, which continued for about six weeks, the hydrographers explored a few thousand square kilometers of the Barents Sea’s central part, took measurements and conducted hydrographic studies. The retrieved data will be used to update marine maps of the studied areas in the Barents Sea.

The Northern Fleet’s another research vessel, the Gorizont, continues studies in the Laptev Sea. The fleet’s one more expedition has been working on the Franz Josef Land Archipelago on board the Altai rescue tug.