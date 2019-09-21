{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Brazil interested in Russian accelerator research program - Education Ministry

Тhe parties agreed to create a working group
First Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Russia Grigori Trubnikov Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
First Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Russia Grigori Trubnikov
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

RIO DE JANEIRO, September 21. / TASS /. Brazil expressed interest in the participation in the Russian synchrotron-neutron research program, First Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Russia Grigori Trubnikov told TASS on Saturday.

"In accordance with the decree of the Russian President, the synchrotron-neutron research program approved by an international community [of scientists] will now be formed, and will work at our facilities. Brazil is also interested," said Trubnikov after bilateral talks with Brazil's head of the Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovation and Communications Marcus Pontis. The scientist praised the capabilities demonstrated to him during the visit of the fourth-generation synchrotron Sirius in the Brazilian Campinas (S·o Paulo state) and the prospects for its use in joint scientific activities.

"Groups from Russia could come here and carry out some tasks in the field of medicine, [development and study] of new materials, energy and agriculture, and Brazilian teams will come to us and work on our equipment," he suggested. Trubnikov reminded that work is underway in Russia to create a network of synchrotrons. "Cooperation of these interdisciplinary sciences at synchrotrons need to be developed," he stressed. According to the scientist, the parties agreed to create a working group, which would make it possible to "formulate tasks for synchrotrons" in Brazil and Russia.

