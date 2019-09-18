Russian energy ministry, state fuel and energy firms discuss investment in hi-tech sectors

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Ministry has held consultations with state-run companies in the fuel and energy sector on the prospects of their funding of certain areas of high-tech development, a source in the government’s press service told TASS.
"Russia’s Energy Ministry conducted a survey among companies in the fuel and energy sector and related federal executive bodies for defining mechanisms of financing certain areas of high-tech development through attracting the funds of organizations in the fuel and energy sector. The answers of respondents have been summarized and structured within a list of financing mechanisms that has been formed," he said.
In July, the ministry also held a meeting attended by federal executive bodies and companies in the fuel and energy sector with state participation "on the issue of the interest of fuel and energy companies in developing certain high-tech fields and mechanisms of their financing," the source in the government’s press service added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the cabinet earlier with presenting proposals on defining mechanisms of financing certain areas of high-tech development through attracting the funds of state-run fuel and energy firms, including Rosneft, Rosseti, Gazprom and Transneft by July 15, 2019. The cabinet was also tasked with concluding agreements of intent with those companies for financing respective high-tech fields by August 31, 2019.