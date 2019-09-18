Russian energy ministry, state fuel and energy firms discuss investment in hi-tech sectors

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Ministry has held consultations with state-run companies in the fuel and energy sector on the prospects of their funding of certain areas of high-tech development, a source in the government’s press service told TASS.

"Russia’s Energy Ministry conducted a survey among companies in the fuel and energy sector and related federal executive bodies for defining mechanisms of financing certain areas of high-tech development through attracting the funds of organizations in the fuel and energy sector. The answers of respondents have been summarized and structured within a list of financing mechanisms that has been formed," he said.