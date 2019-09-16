Nuclear science center in Bolivia may be launched in 2020, says Rosatom chief

VIENNA, September 16. /TASS/. The Center for Nuclear Research and Technology (CNRT) in Bolivia, currently under construction by Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, may launch two radiation technologies for medical and agriculture purposes next year, Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev told reporters.

"This year, we are planning to complete a number of general construction works. First, this refers to an irradiator, and we believe that next year two technologies will be launched, this is the work on multipurpose irradiation. This concerns medical competence, agriculture and material engineering," Likhachev said on the sidelines of the 63rd General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Rosatom is currently building the center in Bolivia in line with the schedule and expects that by 2020 the project will reach its full capacity.

"I hope that it [the center] will have only a great future. This is the first nuclear facility in Bolivia, now nuclear sector’s infrastructure is being created in Bolivia, staff are being trained and regulations are being drawn up. Another feature of this project is that it is unique since it is located 4,000 meters above the sea level. There is no such facility in the world," the Rosatom chief said.

The project to build the center is unique for global nuclear sector. It will have a research nuclear equipment based on a water-cooled reactor with the capacity of 200 kW, a multipurpose radiation center using an industrial gamma-ray and various research laboratories. The center will ensure an extensive use of radiation technologies in agriculture, medicine, industry, environment and other vital areas.