Putin does not approve of involving military in construction of Vostochny spaceport

VOSTOCHNY, September 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not approved the idea of Deputy PM Yuri Borisov to involve the Russian military in the construction of the second stage of Vostochny spaceport, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin told TASS on Friday.

"Yes, the president rejected this idea," Rogozin informed. "The president supported the position of Roscosmos which says that we have all the necessary resources and skills to deal with the goal we have set."

The Roscosmos chief added that this issue was discussed in detail at the latest session on the development of Vostochny spaceport’s infrastructure.