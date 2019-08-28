Sanya sets up its own Association of Academicians

HAIKOU, August 28. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities announced the creation of the Association of Academicians of Sanya, which will contribute to the promotion of various international scientific projects, especially in the fields of biology, space exploration and marine technologies, information portal www.hinews.cn reported.

The first 36 members of the new organization were elected at the World Sanya Laureate Forum. It is expected that the association will not only activate global research projects, but also ensure effective cooperation between academia, government and business circles. It is assumed that mailnly due to this, Sanya in the near future will turn into an innovative center. All key technologies will be patented, and intellectual property rights will be mentored by the island administration.

Most of the workings are planned to be put into practice, both in the field of production and with the aim of more efficient allocation of resources. One of the goals set by the central government in Beijing is to draw as many professionals to Hainan as possible, to provide them with conditions for living and working.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.