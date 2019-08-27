Roscosmos head orders to set up commission for assessing of ISS condition

"I made a decision to set up a commission tasked with assessing the condition of the station, all its blocs and modules. If a political decision is made to continue operating the station after 2024, we need to know which elements are replaceable, where they were produced, whether we have them reserved," Rogozin told reporters on Tuesday.

"Our American colleagues also started working on this, so this situation [Soyuz failed docking attempt with ISS on August 24] showed that the decision is very timely," he added.

He noted that the Kurs system that failed during the first attempt of the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft to dock with the ISS has been used for 10 years and was not manufactured in Russia. "We saw that equipment of the Poisk module did not respond to the spacecraft's signals. But this system is 10 years old, and it was not manufactured in Russia," Rogozin said.

Early on Tuesday, the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with Fedor robot successfully docked with the ISS.