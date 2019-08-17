CosmoCourse considers possibility of using 3D printers to create engines

MOSCOW, August 17. / TASS /. The CosmoCourse Company, which is developing space tourism in Russia, is considering two options for creating an engine - classic and using 3D printing, the company CEO Pavel Pushkin told TASS on Saturday.

"We have fully developed two sets of documentation on the engine. One is for the engine, which is made by 3D printing, and the second is made according to classical technology," he said.

Pushkin said that now "both sets of documentation are being worked out, including with possible suppliers of equipment or manufacturers." At the same time, a hybrid version of the engine is also permissible. While undergoing testing of its parts, manufactured using both classical and additive technologies. In some cases, the same parts are produced to check which option is better.

CosmoCourse is developing a reusable complex for suborbital tourist flights. It is assumed that the crew will make a 15-minute flight to an altitude of about 200 km. To launch its ships, the company intends to build its own spaceport in the Nizhny Novgorod region. Now the project is under approval in RosCosmos. An official response from the state corporation has not yet been received. The company is currently creating a design for the engine fire test.