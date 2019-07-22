IAEA head preserved professional, non-politicized nature of IAEA work, says Rosatom head

"In spite of the complicated situation in the world, the IAEA Secretariat was advancing a balanced policy under the guidance of Yukiya Amano, which made it possible for the agency to preserve the professional, non-politicized nature of work. Current indisputable high authority of the IAEA as the key international organization responsible for all the range of issues regarding peaceful use of nuclear energy is a testament to this fact," the Rosatom press service quoted Likhachev.

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. CEO of the Russian Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation Alexey Likhachev has offered his condolences following the passing of Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano and pointed out that under Amano’s leadership the agency managed to preserve the non-politicized nature of its work.

According to the official, Amano’s passing is a great loss not only for his family and friends, but also for the broader atomic community. "I offer my deepest condolences and support to the friends and family of Yukiya Amano, as well as the employees of the IAEA Secretariat," Likhacev said.

Yukiya Amano has died at the age of 72, the IAEA press service reported on Monday. The IAEA Secretariat also published Amano’s statement, where he planned to notify the Board of Governors of the agency that he had decided to step down. "During the past decade, the Agency delivered concrete results to achieve the objective of "Atoms for Peace and Development", thanks to the support of Member States and the dedication of Agency staff. I am very proud of our achievements, and grateful to Member States and Agency staff," Amano wrote. It was earlier reported that Amano might resign in March 2020 before his term expired due to an illness.

The 72-year old Japanese diplomat headed the IAEA since December 2009. In September 2017, Amano’s candidacy was approved for the third four-year term in a row to lead the organization until November 30, 2021. Amano’s term in the office saw the signing of the historic Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program. The JCPOA agreed by Tehran and six world powers (five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany) was signed on July 14, 2015 in Vienna.