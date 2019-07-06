Innovative center for tropical flora genetics research set up on Hainan

HAIKOU, July 6./TASS/. Chinase authorities established a center for research in genetic variety of rainforests and the use of their potential on Hainan. According to the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences (CATAS), the new organization will focus on processing bit data in order to create top-notch biotechnology.

"This center will be quite important for tropical science development", said Xie Jianghui, CATAS vice president. "The institution is created as an agricultural center for rural development taking into account the tropical climate".

According to the expert, this organization will be engaged in scientific research "both at the micro and macro levels" and will use advanced methods on an interdisciplinary basis. The scientist stressed that one of the center's main tasks is to educate young professionals, to create a "global base" that meets international standards and goals of China's economic development, taking into account the priorities of the national openness policy.

According to official data, Hainan is already actively involved in international cooperation in the field of personnel training — the researchers study modern agricultural management in the tropics. In particular, a monthly training program is organized for the foreigners on the island, where scientific exchanges with such southern countries as Ghana, India, Myanmar, Somalia and South Africa are regularly conducted. The list of disciplines studied includes storage of seeds, plants, vegetables and fruits, effective and safe recycling of agricultural products, timely prevention of diseases and pest control.

The Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences has been enhancing cooperation in the argricultural sphere since 1962. In the past years more than 3,700 of researchers from 95 states in Asia, Africa, Latin America and Oceania received training in the academy.