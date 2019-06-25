ISS crewmembers fulfilled their tasks — Roscosmos head

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The crewmember of the long-term expedition to the International Space Station (ISS) that returned to the Earth on Tuesday have fulfilled their tasks, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin wrote on his official Twitter account.

The Soyuz MS-11 earlier delivered to the Earth Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko of Russia, NASA astronaut Anne McClain of the United States and Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques.

"I congratulate everyone involved! The crewmembers have returned whom we sent right after the Soyuz MS-10 crash on October 11 last year," Rogozin said. "The crewmembers have fulfilled their tasks in full, they deserve respect," he added.

Rogozin also reminded that during the expedition's launch on December 3 everybody was "under colossal stress."

The Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft landed at 5:48am Moscow time in 145 km to the south-east of Kazakhstan's town of Zhezkagan.