Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft with 3 crewmembers onboard undocks from ISS

KOROLYOV, June 25. /TASS/. The manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-11 carrying the crew of the long-term Expedition 58/59 has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS), Russia's Mission Control Center said on Tuesday.

"The Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft has undocked from the International Space Station. Analysis of telemetric information shows that the procedure was completed in routine mode. There are no concerns about the report of the spacecraft commander," the center said.

The spacecraft carrier Russia's Oleg Kononenko, NASA's Anne McClain and Canadian Space Agency's David Saint-Jacques. Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin, US astronauts Christina Koch and Nick Hague will stay aboard the ISS to continue their mission.

The spacecraft is expected to land at 5:48am Moscow time in 145 km to the south-east of Kazakhstan's city of Zhezkazgan.