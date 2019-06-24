National tropical seed bank to be established on Hainan

HAIKOU, June 24./TASS/. Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences will create a national bank of tropical plants' seeds in the southern province of Hainan. According to the China Daily, setting up such a base is a part of a set of measures to develop a national platform for scientific and technical research.

"The development of the bank will be the responsibility of the Tropical Crops Genetic Resources Institute at the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences, based in Haikou [administrative center of the Hainan Province - TASS]," Said Chen Yeyuan, the head of the institute.

According to the scientist, a plan for the development of the bank will be drafted in the near future; and the bank should not only become the largest base of genetic materials of its kind in the world, but will also allow to lay the foundation for the "Chinese Silicon Valley of Seeds".

Chen Yeyuan noted that the work on collecting genetic materials of tropical plants — seeds, tissue — began in 2003, and 23 research institutes from seven provinces of China, including Hainan, Guangdong, Guizhou and Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region in the south of the country, the eastern province of Fujian, as well as Yunnan and Sichuan. According to the head of the institute, more than 47 thousand samples have been collected as of now.

"Within more than 10 years of work, we have developed advanced technical systems for the storage and use of genetic materials of tropical plants," said Chen Yeyuan. "From the data we have, scientists managed to obtain germplasm of about 3,000 tropical crops, including banana palm, cassava, rubber etc, which opens up great opportunities for the development of new species," the head of the institute added.

In the future, the researcher pointed out, the creation and development of a national bank will allow to take the branch of China's tropical agriculture to a new level and create a platform for international cooperation in this area.