Tourist stops network with AI elements to be set up on Hainan

HAIKOU, June 16./TASS/. The Hainan authorities will create a top-notch network of road stops for tourists along the island's perimeter, with robots and special AI-devices serving the visitors, the local technical guide for creating special infrastructure, published by the administration, reads.

Canteens and shops with automated "unmanned" service are planned to be placed at such facilities. The robots will perform the duties of warning and information service, as well as road control. New tourist stops will be equipped with convenient gas stations, parking lots, modern toilets. There will also be small parks and recreation areas nearby.

Special attention will be paid to electric gas stations for eco-friendly vehicles — at least 35% of the parking space in the parking lots will be fit for the needs of electric cars. According to plan, a total of 40 special tourist stops will be set up on Hainan with the introduction of artificial intelligence.

The authorities vow to provide all the support to the project. Construction will be carried out in conformity with the latest international standards using advanced technologies. One of the important features of the program is its environmental friendliness. Tourist stops should blend with the surrounding landscape and the island's climate.

According to official statistics, in 2018 over 76 million tourists visited Hainan, which is 11.8% more than in the previous 12 months. Hainan's income from tourism increased by 14.5%, exceeding 95 billion yuan (approximately $ 14 bln). According to the local department of cultural affairs, recently, cruises and yacht cruises have become especially popular among visitors.