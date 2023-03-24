Russia not planning to quit OSCE despite anti-Russian hysteria — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russia should retain its presence in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, despite anti-Russian hysteria there, a senior Russian diplomat has told TASS in an interview.

"You may ask me: if things are that bad within the OSCE, what’s the point in retaining our participation. Maybe, we should slam the door and leave. Well, yes, we can always do it that way. But this decision will not help to resolve the accumulated security problems and to ease tensions in the Euro-Atlantic region," Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of European Cooperation Nikolay Kobrinets said.

"Here is my own personal opinion, and I do not state that this would be the only right thing to do: it would be better to live through the West’s anti-Russian hysteria, although we are growing sick and tired of it, and to fend it off, like our diplomats and lawmakers do. We should not let our opponents gain control over this platform," he added.

In his words, Western delegates "do not like to hear out the truth [from Russian delegates], but they have to.".