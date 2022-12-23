Sooner or later, Western politicians will force Zelensky to negotiate with Russia, says MP

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Sooner or later, responsible European and American politicians who are concerned over the risks of a large-scale conflict with Russia, will force Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to "face reality" and sit down at the negotiating table, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Friday.

"The feeling of apprehension and concern has become a reality in Europe and the United States. We should take this into account and hope that sooner or later, responsible politicians will finally wake up and say: ‘Let us restrict Zelensky’s possibilities altogether and force him to face reality and sit down at the negotiating table," Grigory Karasin, chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house, said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to Karasin, the few sober-minded American politicians still out there are worried about the risk of a large-scale confrontation with Russia and these concerns are beginning to prevail in America’s political life. "That is why they set certain limits on the types of weapons (to be supplied to Ukraine - TASS)," he said, adding that such concerns are felt in European countries, which are located close to "the frontline and may be directly exposed to military action."

"They understand full-well that the current Kiev policymakers are reckless and irrational," Karasin stressed.