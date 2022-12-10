West seeking to drive wedge between Russia and Armenia — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Moscow has been witnessing stubborn attempts on the part of the West to drive a wedge between Russia and Armenia, but expects to continue resoling all emerging issues in a candid dialogue with Yerevan, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Fourth CIS Department Denis Gonchar told TASS in an interview.

"Speaking about issues of concern to us, those mostly stem from the West’s stubborn attempts to drive a wedge into the friendship between Russia and Armenia," the Russian diplomat said. "We can see how visits by emissaries from Washington and Brussels to the republic have lately intensified, while various pro-Western institutions who have been attempting to turn local officials and the population against Russia, - while in fact they have been acting against Armenia’s national interests, - have become more active," he added.

"Hopefully, we will manage to solve emerging issues through candid communication with our Armenian allies, as we did before," Gonchar said.

The senior Russian diplomat also said there were plans to hold another meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation before the end of this year.