Russia, Armenia jointly countering attempts at revising WWII results - Lavrov

YEREVAN, November 10. /TASS/. Moscow and Yerevan jointly confront efforts to revise the results of World War Two, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday at the opening of an exhibition dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

"We share common understanding that it is necessary to counter attempt at rewriting history, revising the internationally recognized results of World War II," he said.

He stressed that relations between Russia and Armenia rested on the basis of common history when the nations lived through difficult times together. "The centuries-long friendship between Russians and Armenians that has been cemented in war trials is a guarantee of further strengthening of Russian-Armenian strategic partnership and allied relations in the interests of our citizens, in the name of security and stability in the Southern Caucasus and in our entire region," Lavrov noted.

His Armenian counterpart, Zograb Mnatsakanyan, also stressed that the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 was a common victory of all the nations of the former Soviet Union and any distortion of that war’s history was unacceptable for Yerevan.

"May 9 is our common holiday, part of our common history when we were fighting together, shoulder to shoulder, for our common victory. The victory in the Great Patriotic War belongs to all the nations of the former Soviet Union and the anti-Hitler coalition nations. That is why we deem any attempts at distorting the truth about that war inadmissible," the Armenian top diplomat said.