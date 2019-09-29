Russia ready to cooperate with Austria’s future government - Russian ambassador

VIENNA, September 29. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky has congratulated leader of the Austrian People’s Party Sebastian Kurz on his part’s landslide victory at Sunday’s early elections to the National Council lower parliament house and vowed that Russia is ready to continue cooperation with that country’s future government.

"We can congratulate leader of the Austrian People’s Party Sebastian Kurz on the convincing victory of his party and wish him to form a workable federal government. The Russian side is ready to continue fruitful cooperation with Austria’s future cabinet," he told TASS commenting on the preliminary voting results after Sunday’s parliamentary polls.