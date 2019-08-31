EU anti-Russia sanctions to be extended if Minsk accords not implemented - Zelensky

KIEV, August 31. /TASS/. Ukraine and Poland focused on the conflict in Donbass and urged tougher sanctions against Russia, Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky said on Saturday after his talks with Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

"We have coordinated joint steps to stop the war in Donbass. Our stance is that without the implementation of the Minsk accords and the resumption of territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders, the EU sanctions are likely to be reconsidered towards their toughening, and not vice versa," he said.