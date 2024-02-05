Rescuers discover crash site of Mi-8 helicopter in Karelia — Russian Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Rescuers have found the crash site of the Mi-8 helicopter in Lake Onega in Karelia, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

"The debris of the Mi-8 helicopter have been found 11 km from the shore. The depth of the lake at the location of discovery is from 40 to 50 meters," the ministry told TASS.

The crew that piloted the Mi-8 helicopter that crashed in Karelia was experienced and was many times involved in searching and rescuing people.

"The helicopter was piloted by an experienced crew with thousands of hours of flight time. During their work at the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry, the crew was repeatedly involved in searching and rescuing people in forests and water areas, extinguishing natural and man-made fires," the emergency ministry told TASS.