MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s address to the UN General Assembly proves that his government would have led the world to a nuclear disaster if his country had been left with nuclear weapons, a high-ranking Russian diplomat said.

"After Zelensky mentioned nuclear weapons from the rostrum of the UN General Assembly, the world thanked our predecessors for timely depriving Ukraine of its nuclear weapons and quietly sighed with relief," said Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large in charge of overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes.

In his words, the Ukrainian leader’s speech left no doubts about his readiness to use nuclear weapons.

"Without the Budapest memorandum and Kiev’s handover of nuclear weapons to Russia, the world would have found itself at the brink of a nuclear disaster or would have already had to face its consequences."

He described Zelensky’s speech as "a set of false propaganda cliches, which have already been repeated many times and debunked many times."

The high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly kicks off in New York on September 19. The Russian delegation is led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is to arrive in New York later.