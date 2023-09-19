Yerevan’s position on Karabakh changed context of trilateral agreements — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Yerevan’s recognition of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity changed the conditions in which trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh were signed, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Nagorno-Karabakh settlement process was profoundly influenced by the official Yerevan’s recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan’s territory during summits held under the European Union’s aegis in October 2022 and May 2023," the ministry said. "This drastically changed the basic conditions in which the trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia was signed on November 9. It also influenced the situation surrounding the Russian peacekeeping force.".