Kim Jong Un says his visit to Russia illustrates importance of bilateral strategic ties

TOKYO, September 13. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un belives that his current visit to Russia, the first in four years, illustrates the importance of strategic relations between Russia and North Korea, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The statement was made upon Kim’s arrival to the Khasan station in Russia’s Far Eastern Primorye Territory. There, he was greeted by Russian officials, including Russian Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov.

Kim underscores that his visit clearly demonstrated the serious attitude of North Korea’s party and government.