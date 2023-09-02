Lavrov to speak at General Debate of 78th UN General Assembly session — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will deliver his speech during the UN General Assembly General Debate, which will take place between September 19 and 26, and will participate in a number of bilateral meetings and multilateral events, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.

"The 78th UN General Assembly session opens on September 5. The Russian delegation will be led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov will speak at the General Assembly General Debate, which will take place between September 19 and 26, and will participate in a number of bilateral meetings and multilateral events, including on tracks of the UN Security Council, the CSTO and the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter," the Ministry said.

For a fair world order

The Foreign Ministry pointed out that Russia will defend its principal approaches, cemented in its Foreign Policy Concept, adopted earlier in March, during the upcoming General Assembly session.

"We will advocate the restoration of the UN’s role as the central coordinating mechanism for protection and harmonization of interests of all states. We will also continue fighting for preservation of the inter-governmental nature of the organization, for strict and full compliance with its Charter," the Ministry added. "We consider the substation of universally recognized international legal norm and principles cemented there, including the sovereign equality of nations and non-intervention in their internal affairs, with constructs like the notorious ‘rule-based order,’ arbitrarily being developed by narrow groups of nations and being imposed on the international community as allegedly universal."

The Ministry also noted that the Russian delegation, together with associates from the Global South, will consecutively exert efforts in order to build a truly fair and democratic polycentric world order, prevent politicization of various interstate cooperation areas and to counter modern forms of neo-colonialism.

"One [such form] is unilateral coercive measures - sanctions, shamelessly used by Western capitals in order to exert direct pressure on governments that carry out an independent foreign policy course. The West imposes such restrictions, paying no attention to their truly global destructive consequences, including the worsening of the global food crisis and the throwback in implementation of sustainable development goals," the Ministry stated.

The Russian Foreign ministry also noted that the UN platform "has also turned into an arena for the West’s unscrupulous methods."

"The attempts to push counterproductive politicized decisions in the interest of a narrow group of states, to stop or restrain participation of governments, ‘undesirable’ for the West, in UN structures are apparent," the Ministry added.

A spectrum of initiatives

The Foreign Ministry stated that the Russian delegation, together with associates, will promote an entire spectrum of initiatives on key international stories.

"We will present draft General Assembly resolutions in such important areas as reinforcement of arms control and non-proliferation architecture, prevention of militarization of space, establishment of universal rules of behavior in the informational space and countering the glorification of Nazism," the Ministry explained. "We invite all responsible members of the international community to once again support these and other Russian initiatives.".