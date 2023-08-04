Russian vessels repel attack of Ukrainian sea drones on Novorossiisk base

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian warships have repelled an attack by two Ukrainian sea drones on the Russian navy’s Novorossiisk base, the Russian defense ministry said on Friday.

"Earlier today, the armed forces of Ukraine launched two unmanned sea boats to attack the naval base in Novorossiisk. Responding to the attack, Russian warships visually detected and destroyed the unmanned boats using standard weapons mounted," the ministry said.

The governor of South Russia’s Krasnodar region Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram the attack caused no damage or casualties.