Wagner PMC units withdraw from Voronezh Region

TASS, June 25. The Wagner PMC units are leaving the territory of the Voronezh Region normally, the current restrictions and security measures for the region’s population will be lifted after the situation is fully resolved, regional governor Alexander Gusev said.

On Saturday, an anti-terrorist operation mode was introduced on the territory of the region. Traffic on the section of the M-4 Don highway was blocked, mass events were canceled.

"The transit of the Wagner PMC units through the territory of the Voronezh Region is coming to an end. It is proceeding normally and without any incidents. And after the situation is finally settled, we will lift the imposed restrictions," Gusev said on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

The governor specified that he would also inform about the lifting of restrictions. The authorities will take measures to repair the damage caused by the movement of military equipment on Saturday and to compensate for the damage. "I thank all Voronezh citizens for their endurance, strength and reasonableness, and all power structures and departments involved for their coordinated work and professionalism", Gusev added.

On the evening of June 23, several audio recordings were posted on Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Telegram channel. He particularly claimed that his units had come under attack, which he blamed on the country’s military authorities. The Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal probe into calls for armed mutiny. The Russian Defense Ministry slammed the allegations of a strike on the PMC Wagners "rear camps" as fake news.

Putin, in a televised address to the nation on Saturday, described the Wagner group’s actions as armed mutiny and betrayal, vowing to take tough measures against the mutineers.

Later on Saturday, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, in coordination with Putin, held talks with Prigozhin working out a de-escalation plan. Later, Prigozhin said that PMC Wagner was halting the movement of its convoys which appeared to be headed toward Moscow, turning them back and returning to field camps. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a criminal case against the Wagner chief would be dropped, while Prigozhin himself would go to Belarus. Besides, the Russian authorities pledged not to prosecute those at PMC Wagner who took part in the mutiny because of their "frontline merits.".