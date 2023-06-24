Wagner fighters still have chance to avoid punishment - legislator

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The fighters of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) still can lay down arms and avoid punishment given their achievements in the special military operation but this should be done as soon as possible, head of the Duma Committee on State Building and Legislation Pavel Krasheninnikov told TASS on Saturday.

"Of course, there is a chance to lay down arms and avoid punishment, and this is what the president said. It seems to me that this should be done rather quickly. We know that there are many people there who proved their worth in the special military operation and there is respect for them. In order to not let it go to waste, it is necessary to do so rather quickly without succumbing to provocations by the mutineers’ leadership," he said.

On June 23, several audio recordings were posted on the Telegram channel of Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. He particularly claimed that his forces had come under attack, which he blamed on the country’s military authorities. In this regard, the Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal investigation into calls for armed mutiny. The Russian Defense Ministry slammed the allegations of a strike on the Wagner PMC’s "rear camps" as fake news. The FSB warned Wagner fighters against following Prigozhin’s orders and called on them to detain him.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised address to the nation on Saturday described the Wagner group’s actions as armed mutiny and betrayal, vowing to take tough measures against the mutineers.